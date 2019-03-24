Barbara "Bobbie" (Zannini) Pelfrey Barbara Pelfrey passed away in her home March 22, 2019. She was born in Waukegan, Ill., butmade a home for her family inmany parts of the country from Illinois to California to North Dakota, Nebraska, Indiana,and Ohio and back to Illinois again, where she has resided for the last 30+ years Bobbie, asshe was known by family and friends, was a graduate of Marquette Universityand practiced Dental Hygiene for many years.One of her dental patients convinced her to make a career change, and she graduated from St. Louis University in 1990 with a BS in Health Information Management.She was a member of American Health Information Management Association and spent the next 24 years working in her newly found career, firstwith St. Louis Mental Health Center which then transitioned toBJC Behavioral Health in St. Louis, Mo. She retired in style in 2013 with asurprise provided by her children: Achauffer driving a limo arrived to take her to her last day of work complete with coffee, donuts and the New York Times for the ride. She loved family and often wished they lived closer, butthe distancedid provideincentive to visitand explore many different states and countries. Two special trips were a trip to Italy with her son to meet the family of her paternal grandmother and one to Germany to meet family of her maternal grandparents.Some favorite haunts were antique or consignment stores, like Luckenbooth, where she could spend hours, and any fabric and craft store. The family joke was "The winner is she who dies with the most fabric." She may be the winner! She had many interests and hobbies and was an avid sports fan. She loved a good card game with family or friends, and Ruzzle was the game she often played with distant daughters or sisters. Bobbie could be found sewing her clothes, clothes for her granddaughter's dolls or making crafts for gifts, or knitting and crocheting afghans for all the grandchildren.She was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in O'Fallon. She loved books and belonged to the Book Club at St Nicholas. Before the internet, she was on a first name basis with the research librarians wherever she lived and a dictionary was always close at hand. She remained curious throughout her life and never understood how one could "wonder" about something and not search for it or the meaning of a word and not look it up. Her parents, Eugene and Eileen (nee Keller) Zannini preceded her in death. She is survived by her 6 children Elisabeth (Robert) Nava, of Glen Carbon, Ill., Bill (Rebecca) Pelfrey of Stillwater, Minn., Laura (David) Anderson of New Albany, Ind., Susan (David) Radden of O'Fallon, Ill., Mary (Ryan) Mensing of Guilford, Conn., and Katie (John) Themig of Ft. Worth, Tex.; 19 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons.She is also survived by 5 sisters and brothers-in-law, a brother and a sister-in-law, 16 nieces and nephews, and many cousins, grand-nieces and -nephews. Memorials may be made to the St Vincent de Paul Society or St Nicholas Church in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, O'Fallon, Ill. and again after 9 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Funeral: Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, O'Fallon, Ill. with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Shiloh, Ill. Arrangements handled by WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019