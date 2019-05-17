Barbara Reynolds Barbara M. Reynolds, 68, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Memorial East Hospital. Born on June 10th, 1950 to Percy and Gertrude (Price) Ming in Ocala, Florida. She was a longtime and dedicated member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church in Edwardsville, IL. She loved and adored God and her family with all her heart. An outstanding military mom, Barbara traveled the world and had a quirky & hilarious sense of humor. Barbara overcame four different cancer diagnosis before succumbing to cancer again. Doctors, family and friends alike admired how she approached each diagnosis with optimism, courage and her faith in God. Barbara leaves behind her loving husband, Paul Reynolds; sons, Aaron (Michelle) Reynolds and Bryan (Patricia) Reynolds; grandchildren, Ethan and Reese Reynolds; brother, John R. (Josephine) Ming and sisters, Sandra Ming Dehart and Anita (Brian) Hagle. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Service: A funeral to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5000 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208, at 11:00 am with a visitation an hour prior, beginning at 10:00 am.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2019