Barbara Jean SanSoucie Barbara SanSoucie, 72, of Granite City passed away on February 21, 2018 at her home. She was born on October 9, 1946 to the late Charles McDonald and Barbara McKinnon She married Michael Sansoucie on October 9, 1965. Barbara was employed by Granite City and Collinsville School District Food Service and Schnuck Deli and Floral. She was a member of St. John U.C.C. of Granite City. Survivors include her Husband Michael SanSoucie of Granite City; Daughter Tamara (Randall) Block of Collinsville; and Grand-daughter Mikayla Block of Collinsville Memorials may be made to and N.A.O.M.I. Visitation: Will be held Monday 4pm-8pm February 25, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home. Service: Will be held on Tuesday 10 am February 26, 2019 at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, with Rev. Karla Frost officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery Glen Carbon, Illinois. THOMAS SAKSA FUNERAL HOME, Granite City, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 24, 2019