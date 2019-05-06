Barbara Schillinger Barbara Ann Schillinger, 83 of Glen Carbon, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Barbara was born on April 25, 1936 in Tampa, FL; the daughter of the late Albert J. and Delma Mae (Noegle) Williams. Barbara was a realtor with Impact Realty Group in Greenville, SC and a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville. She was a successful realtor that started from humble beginnings and prided herself on being a professional who could invest in rehabilitating homes. She loved being a realtor and was often driving around looking for the next opportunity. Barbara enjoyed her days traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together. Barbara is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Dale Schillinger; whom she married on May 25, 2008; children, Karen (Anthony) Klein of Fairview Heights, IL, Bob (Dolly) Steele of Pflugerville, TX; grandchildren, Jimi, Adam, Sally, Djon, Djhonel, Shane, Kelly; great-grandchild, DeJon "Jr,"; sister, Dorothy Plourde. When Barbara married Dale she extended her family to include 2 daughters; Carol (Tom) Beck, Gail (Mike) Munneke and his granddaughters; Jenna, Amy, Hanna and Ann. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband; James E. Steele and her son, Jim "Buster" Steele. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Luke's United Methodist Church or the Parkinson's Foundation. Visitation: will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. Services: In celebration of Barbara's life, services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Rob Roy officiating at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street in Maryville. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary