Barbara Simmons Barbara Ruth Simmons 86, of McMinnville TN, was born January 28th, 1934 passed away Tuesday, February 11th 2020 with family at her side. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; Sam Boshkoff and Mary "Margaret" Haiselup, two husbands; Elo Harold Amburn Sr., and William "Frank" Simmons, one daughter; Mary Jo Guevara, one grandchild; John Patrick, two son-in-laws; Ted Valentine Guevara, and Patrick Robert Faith. Barbara is survived by her son; Elo Harold Amburn Jr. (Debbie), her daughter; Patricia Ann Faith, Grandchildren; Barbara Aurelia Kinese, Rebbeca Lynn Faith, Jeffery Allen Amburn, Ashley Dawn Amburn, Samantha Margaret Guevara, Christopher Elo Guevara, great grandchildren; Angela June Jackson, James Elo Faith, Sophia Guevara, Evan Elo Peters, Alexander Trent Amburn, and many nieces and nephews. Barbara was a devout mother and grandmother. Her family was always her highest priority and she went to great lengths to ensure their happiness, health, and prosperity. Barbara was undeniably stubborn at times but always had the best intentions for others, and possessed a heart of gold. She will be dearly missed by all lucky enough to have known her. Memorials in honor of Barbara may be sent to the donor's choice. Visitation: A visitation for Barbara will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 4 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at Lake View Funeral Home Service: A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Lake View Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens. Memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020