Barbara Sulentic Barbara Louise Sulentic nee More, 73, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Barbara was born September 23, 1946 in Chicago, IL. She later moved to southern Illinois where she taught special education and elementary education for 33 years at William Holiday Elementary School. During her career she earned a Master's degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and was a recipient of a Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching and Leadership. Barbara's hobbies included beach vacations, reading, playing cards, playing tennis, going on walks, and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. Above all else, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her family, especially her grandsons. Barbara was a mom to all, selfless, and kind. Her infectious smile is forever imprinted on the hearts of all who knew her. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Sarah (nee Fine) More and brother, Charles More. Surviving are her husband of 44 years, William L. Sulentic of O'Fallon, IL; children, Jessica (Matthew) Britten of Tampa, FL and Anthony (Jessica) Sulentic of Troy, IL; and grandchildren, Benjamin Britten, Samuel Britten, William Sulentic, and Landon Sulentic. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association at heart.org. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Private family services will be held.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
