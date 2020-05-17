Barbara Tabor
Barbara Tabor Barbara Joan "Bonnie" Tabor (nee Ratermann), of Highland, IL, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born April 13, 1946, to Edmund and Leodis (nee Reilmann) Ratermann in Breese, IL. On August 29, 1964, she married Dennis Tabor at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Breese, IL She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. After raising her children, she went to work for Sugg Insurance for 20 years and also taught CCD through St. Paul. She enjoyed flower gardening and astronomy. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Tabor, Highland, IL; 3 daughters, Denise (Brent) Augustin, Grantfork, IL, Rebecca Tabor, Highland, IL, and Stacy Tabor, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Lori Elizabeth "Beth" Augustin, Matthew Augustin, Gavin Paul Tabor, and Cayton Dayne Thacker; sister, Janice (Rick) Beckemeyer, Breese, IL; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Leodis Ratermann; brothers, Bill Heaver and Gary Ratermann. Memorials may be made to Donor's Choice. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 17, 2020.
