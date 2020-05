Or Copy this URL to Share

THORNBURG- Barbara Harvey Thornburg, age 54, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Barbara deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time a memorial service will be held at a later date at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.



