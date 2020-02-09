|
Barbara Walker Barbara Ann Walker, nee Ossig, 84, of Cahokia, Illinois, born October 19, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Belleville Memorial Hospital, Belleville, Illinois. Barbara was retired from K-Mart in Cahokia, IL. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, IL; and the Quilter's Club and Bereavement Committee at the church. She loved tending to the flowers at both her home and around her church, however spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her the greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Lenore, nee Elder, Ossig; a son, David Walker; a grandson, Eric Joniak; and three sisters, Pauline Weindell, Ora Mae Czech; and Eva Clark. Surviving are her loving husband of 65 years, John Walker; her children, Stephen (Carole) Walker of O'Fallon, MO, Teresa (Allen) Raines, Thomas Walker, Joan Hamilton, Carol Walker, and Diane (Tim) Strawn, all of Cahokia, IL; 13 grandchildren, Brian (Jane), Brad (Leah), Carla (Bennie), Vicki (Steve), Angie (Brahn),Lauren (Tony), Mark (Brandy), Jennifer (Johnny), Kevin, Chrissy (Craig), Alex (Larra), Janna, and Matthew; and 15 great grandchildren. She was also a dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorial contributions may be made in the form of masses. Service: Friends may visit from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Illinois, with a Prayer Service at 7:30 p.m. Funeral procession to leave at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia, Illinois for a 10:00 Mass of the Christian Burial, with Father Linus Umoren officiating. Mausoleum Entombment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020