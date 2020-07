Or Copy this URL to Share

WEBER - Barbara Jane Weber, 77, of Prairie du Rocher, Illinois, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Luke's Des Peres Hospital, St. Louis, MO. She was born on November 25, 1942. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30,2020 from 4-8pm and Friday, July 31, 2020 from 8-10am at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Illinois. Funeral service 10am Friday at the funeral home. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery Prairie du Rocher, Illinois



