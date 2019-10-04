Home

Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home
2800 North Center (Highway 159)
Maryville, IL 62062
View Map
Barbara Weiser Obituary
WEISER - Barbara A Weiser, 83, of Collinsville, IL, born November 23, 1935 in Detroit, MI, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. Visitation will be 9am to 12 noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 12 noon following the visitation. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. Arrangements handled by Barry Wilson Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019
