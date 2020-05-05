Barry Barrett
BARRETT - Barry "Big Johnny" A. Barrett, born January 14, 1950, of Lansing, Ill, passed peacefully in his home in Granite City, Illinois, on Friday, May 1, 2020. Memorial service arrangements will be held at First Baptist Church of Oakville, Oakville, Missouri, and will be announced at a future date. Arrangement with online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
