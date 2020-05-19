Barry Dawley Barry D. Dawley of Caseyville, IL passed away May 14, 2020 in Maryville, IL. Barry was born September 1, 1941. Barry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Owned and operated B Bending for twenty five years. Proceeded in death by his parents, Benjamin F. Dawley and Catherine (Burgoon) Dawley. Surviving are his loving children: James (Dawn) Dawley of Caseyville, John Dawley of Montana, Kelly Dawley of Helotes, TX. Brothers, Benjamin (Sharon) Dawley of Sedalia, MO, Harold (Linda) Dawley of Louisiana. Seven grandchildren: Eric (Savannah) Dawley, Mariko Dawley, Sarah (Spencer) Hoppes, Michael Dawley, Jeremy Dawley, Loren Wesner, Sean Wesner. Three great grandchildren: Alexander Trudo, Hudson Hoppes and Elouise Hoppes. Condolences may be expressed to the family through the online guestbook at: www.herrfuneral.com Service: Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 19, 2020.