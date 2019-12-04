Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Koenig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Koenig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barry Koenig Obituary
Barry Koenig Barry Gene Koenig, 62, of Freeburg, IL, born January 26, 1957, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Koenig was an auto body repair technician and enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Surviving are his mother, Virginia Lucas; his children, Brandy Jean Koenig, Amanda Ransom, Larry Koenig, and Chad Koenig; a son-in-law, David "Bubba" Marshall; three brothers, Kent (Kiann) McDonald, Mike (Diane) Neuwirth, and Gary Koenig; four sisters, Amy (Mike) Walton, Bobbie (Todd) Sine, Cathy (Matt) Brower, and Tara McDonald; and a granddaughter, Audrie Marshall. Memorials may be to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. till midnight, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at The Nail Bar, 400 South Johnson Street, New Athens, IL 62264.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -