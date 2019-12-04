|
Barry Koenig Barry Gene Koenig, 62, of Freeburg, IL, born January 26, 1957, in Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at his residence. Mr. Koenig was an auto body repair technician and enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles. Surviving are his mother, Virginia Lucas; his children, Brandy Jean Koenig, Amanda Ransom, Larry Koenig, and Chad Koenig; a son-in-law, David "Bubba" Marshall; three brothers, Kent (Kiann) McDonald, Mike (Diane) Neuwirth, and Gary Koenig; four sisters, Amy (Mike) Walton, Bobbie (Todd) Sine, Cathy (Matt) Brower, and Tara McDonald; and a granddaughter, Audrie Marshall. Memorials may be to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Funeral: A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. till midnight, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at The Nail Bar, 400 South Johnson Street, New Athens, IL 62264.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019