Barry L. Onstott
October 5, 1960 - November 4, 2020
Collinsville, Illinois - Barry Lee Onstott, 60, of Collinsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.
Barry was born October 5, 1960 in East St. Louis, IL to Harold Lee and Doris Jean (Harlan) Onstott. They preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by the mother of his daughters, Jean Chamberlain; infant son, Barry Lee Onstott Jr.; brother, Bryan "Boog" Onstott; and grandson, Curtis Bronson Christ.
Barry is survived by his daughters, Andrea (Curtis Christ) Mitchell of O'Fallon, IL, Amber (Dustin Sloan) Mitchell of Collinsville, IL; grandchildren, Brookyln Barr, Chloe Armstrong, Cali Christ and Cataleya Christ; siblings, Vicki (Alan) Barger of Caseyville, IL, Brad (Bonnie Shelton) Onstott of Caseyville, IL; nieces, nephew, many great-nieces, great-nephews and dear friends, including his best friend of 40 years, Mark Smith and his family.
Barry worked as a painter and was a jack-of-all-trades. His radio was always jammin' to K-She-95 with a beer in his hand. He was undoubtedly Sammy Hagar's biggest fan. Barry enjoyed his time with friends and his dear family. Although his loss leaves a painful void, his family takes comfort in the fact that he and Jean are together once again & reunited for eternity. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. The family has entrusted Lake View Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens with arrangements. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic surrounding us all, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the family. Additional condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com
