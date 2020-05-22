Beatrice Matika Beatrice C. Matika, nee Stiffler, age 98, of Belleville, Illinois passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Bea was born on January 6, 1922 to Mildred Gambach Stiffler. She had one sister, Gwendolyn, who died in 1926 at age two. She spent her early years in Hecker, Illinois where her family owned the Gambach General Store. She married Joseph Matika on June 22, 1942. During their 36 years of marriage, Bea and Joe enjoyed traveling to see family and friends, collecting commemorative stamps and being on the go. Bea worked at W.T. Grant in downtown Belleville managing the cookie and candy counter, much to the delight of her nieces and nephews who often stopped in to say hi. She retired from Glik's Clothing Store. Bea was a member of Christ United Church of Christ and their Women's Fellowship. She was a Charter and Life member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of TOPS Chapter 2210, Belleville and a 20 year member of The KOPS Society. Bea loved socializing with friends and family. She especially enjoyed her weekly TOPS meetings and getting together with members. She was a proud Bellevillean. Over the years she attended concerts, parades, homecomings, and took the Redbird Express and The Muny Bus to events in St. Louis. Her dog, Harley, kept her entertained at home for many years and fostered her love of animals. She religiously corresponded with longtime friends and family using commemorative stamps from her collection that dated back to the 1950s. Bea was preceded in death by mother, Millie in 1998, sister Gwendolyn, husband, Joe, on November 26, 1978, nephew Daniel Moehle, and nieces Patricia (Moehle) Crady and Kathleen (Moehle) Buehler. Bea is survived by her devoted long-time friends Judie and Wayne Louden, Lynn and Ben Kough, Paul and Ruth Mertz, Paula 2Hoag, Karen DeLuca, Becky Swanigan; her nieces and nephews Rose Ann Fischer, Mary Ellen King, Maria Moehle, Jan Lacombe Moehle, David G. Moehle, Veronica Holtgrewe, John Moehle, Frances LoCascio, Helen Gacevich and Joanne Fontana. Special words of gratitude go to Bea's good friends Judie and Wayne Louden whose care and compassion knew no boundaries. Special thanks to the wonderful caregivers and staff at Four Fountains who provided kind and compassionate care to Bea. Bea brought joy to all who knew her. Her love of people, words of wisdom, stories of growing up, quick wit and humor, as well as her optimism and resilience when facing the challenges of life leave comforting memories of a life well-lived. Service: Private services will be held at Christ United Church of Christ with Pastor Jon Tinge officiating. Remembrances in Bea's name may be made to Christ United Church of Christ, or The Belleville Humane Society.