Becky Boschenreither
1960 - 2020
December 11, 1960 - October 2, 2020
Fairview Heights, Illinois - Becky J. Boschenreither, age 59, of Fairview Heights, IL, born on December 11, 1960 in Highland, IL died on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Becky was a cafeteria worker at O'Fallon Township High School for the last 10 years through Aramark Food Services. She loved sightseeing, bar bingo, and bumming with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Geraldine, nee Holcomb, Boschenreither; her sisters, Joan Valdez, Terry Rose Boschenreither, and Nancy Mae Van; and her brother, George Earl Boschenreither.
She is survived by her children, Daniel J. (Kelli) Boschenreither and Austin M. Boschenreither (Alyssa Chester); her grandchildren, Brilynn Lee Boschenreither and Michael Anthony Boschenreither; and her sisters, Joyce Kay (John) Mitchem of Fairview Heights, IL and Bonnie (Joe) Wells of Red Bud, IL. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Cremation will follow services.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
OCT
30
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kassly Mortuary
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
