SMITH - Becky Diana Smith, nee Vanest, age 68, of Mulkeytown, Illinois, was born January 9, 1952, in Cambridge, Ohio, and passed away on June 29, 2020, at Good Sam Hospital in Mt Vernon, Illinois. Friends are called to the visitation at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, IL, on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12-2p with funeral to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store