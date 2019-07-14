Belia Lewallen Belia "Betty" Lewallen, 90, of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Belleville, IL, born November 17, 1928, in Cayey, Puerto Rico, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Gardiner Home Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ. Betty was known for her spicy style, attitude, and home cooking. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, but also made many memories going out dancing and having fun. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Lewallen, whom she married on August 14, 1976 and who died on June 5, 1983; a daughter, Deanna Snow; and her parents, Ramon and Elena, nee Vicente Martinez, Cruz Claudio. Surviving are her brother Eduardo Cruz of New Britain, CT; her four daughters, Maria Denny of Houston, TX, Elizabeth Strand (Tom) of Sterling, IL, Melody Reissen (Jim) of Phoenix, AZ, and Wanda Edwards of Sanford, FL; and many loving grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Hal Santos officiating. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 14, 2019