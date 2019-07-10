Ben Randall Burkett Ben Randall Burkett, 80, of Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Mr. Burkett was a proud graduate and the Class President of the June class of '56 East St. Louis Senior High, attended University of Illinois and graduated from SIU (Edwardsville). Ben was a clothing manufacturer representative for 25 years representing Lee Company, HIS Sportswear, Van Heusen Co. and Campus Sportswear. He also formed "Mega Marketing Group, Inc." in 1989 as a distributor in 6 states for Panama Jack Sunglasses. He and his wife Patti founded "Encore Construction LLC" building homes from 2002 until 2008. He loved golfing with his buddies, traveling with Patti and spending time with his family and his many friends. His grandchildren were the light of his life. Ben leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Patti; Bens sons, Jeff (Denise) Burkett and Brian (Rita) Burkett; Patti's daughters, Katie (Jeff) Karr and Molly (John) Munie; brother-in-law, Mike Tiemann; sister-in-law, Jane Tiemann; grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas, Courtney and Adam Burkett, Alex and Sam Burkett, Andrew, Daniel, Amanda and Mark Munie; nieces and nephews, Joanie (Mike) Poirier, Bobby (Kim) Black, Linda (Judd) Merrill, Chuck (Monica) and Curt Burkett. Mr. Burkett was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Charlene Black and brother Charles Burkett. Ben was a loyal member of Zion Lutheran Church where memorials may be made Visitation: will be held on July 13 2019 from 1 pm until 3 pm at the Zion Lutheran Church 1810 McClintock Ave, Belleville, IL 62221. Services: Memorial service will following visitation July 13, 2019 for 3pm at Zion Lutheran Church



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019