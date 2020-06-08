Ben Moore Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ben Moore Jr. Ben B. Moore, Jr., 89, surrounded by his wife and family, passed from this life into his eternal home in heaven June 5 th , 2020. Ben retired from A & S Railroad in 1988. He was an active member of St. Matthew UMC in Belleville, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Bessie Moore, his brother, Richard Moore, two grandsons, Johnathon and Chris and one son-in-law, Don Weber. Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Merle E. Moore, son, Rick (Laura) Moore, daughter, Terrie Weber, son, David (Jackie) Moore, grandchildren, Nathan, Ethan, Sara, Jennifer, Ben, Sydney and Madison, 7 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Matthew U.M.C. Belleville, Illinois or BJC Hospice of Alton, Illinois. Because of Covid 19, a private funeral will be held at Lake View Funeral Home


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved