Ben Moore Jr. Ben B. Moore, Jr., 89, surrounded by his wife and family, passed from this life into his eternal home in heaven June 5 th , 2020. Ben retired from A & S Railroad in 1988. He was an active member of St. Matthew UMC in Belleville, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Bessie Moore, his brother, Richard Moore, two grandsons, Johnathon and Chris and one son-in-law, Don Weber. Ben is survived by his wife of 56 years, Merle E. Moore, son, Rick (Laura) Moore, daughter, Terrie Weber, son, David (Jackie) Moore, grandchildren, Nathan, Ethan, Sara, Jennifer, Ben, Sydney and Madison, 7 great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Matthew U.M.C. Belleville, Illinois or BJC Hospice of Alton, Illinois. Because of Covid 19, a private funeral will be held at Lake View Funeral Home