SCHWARZ - Benard "Whitey" R. Schwarz, 97, of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.



