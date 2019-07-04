Benjamin Becker Benjamin Edward Becker passed peacefully in the loving arms of his parents on June 15, 2019. Benjamin was born May 26, 2019 to Eric and Heather Becker. He is so deeply loved and will remain in their hearts forever. Along with his parents, Benjamin is survived by and will be forever loved by his maternal grandparents; Karen and Dennis Struttmann, Todd and Lisa Mueller, paternal grandparents; Angelia and Edward Becker, aunts and uncles; Amanda (Jesse) Williams, Kristina Becker, Chelsea Smart, Nicholas Smart, Grace Mueller, cousins; Ava Smart, Vera and Lennon Williams, and so many loving great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins. The family would be honored to have you support St. Louis Children's Hospital (at www.stlouischildrens.org) as they cared for Benjamin and his family during their time together. Another lovely choice for donations is the Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Society (at www.necsociety.org) Benjamin's family will always dream of a world without NEC. Service: A private family gathering will be held in Benjamin's honor.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 4, 2019