1/1
Benjamin Rasch
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benjamin Rasch Benjamin L. Rasch, 79, of Mascoutah, IL, born Sept. 12, 1940 in Mascoutah, IL died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. Ben was a retired auto technician and coal miner. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Mascoutah and UMWA. He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Rasch and Bertha C., nee Kraudel, Rasch Shaw, a daughter, Angela Sue Rasch and a sister, Joan Bauchman. He is survived by his wife, Carol M., nee Graul, Rasch whom he married in Mascoutah, IL on April 29, 1961; his children, Todd Rasch and companion Jitana of Centralia, IL, Bret (Susan) Rasch, Sr. of Mascoutah, IL, Tammi Rasch of Mascoutah, IL; a foster daughter, Johanna Stevens of Mascoutah, IL; nine grandchildren, Joshua Rasch and fiancé Deborah, Jamie (Jeremy) Underwood, Brandon Rasch, Trinity Rasch, Hayden Rasch, Bret (Megan) Rasch, Jr., Kyle (Alysha) Rasch, Zachary (Erin) Rasch, Brittany (Nico) Joniaux; 13 great grandchildren; four brothers, William Rasch, David (Lynette) Rasch, Jerry (Nancy) Rasch, Kenneth Shaw; sister, Gina (John) Schwartz; two sisters-in-law, Fran Graul, Nancy (David) Wambold; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the charity of donor's choice or Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville, IL 62220 Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting mollfuneralhome.com. Funeral: A graveside service will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at Mascoutah City Cemetery with Rev. Harvey Gaither officiating.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Mascoutah City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moll Funeral Home - Mascoutah
34 W Main Street
Mascoutah, IL 62258
(618) 566-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 25, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy and condolences to you Jerry and the rest of the family. Losing a family member is always difficult but offers memories that always continue on in our
Dave and Barbara Boucher
Friend
August 25, 2020
Sending my love and prayers to the family! I have a fond memory of my 8th birthday party that Ben hosted for me at Chevy Park. I still come across those pictures to this day.
Nicole Rasch
Family
August 25, 2020
He was a wonderful man . I wish I knew him much longer. I loved the way he would make me laugh without expecting it. I will miss you Dad.
Tana Krzyzewski
Family
August 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the family.
I will always remember the rides in his Antique Car at Chevy Park for my daughters Birthday Party.
Good Memories !
Chet Rasch
Family
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss Brett and Susan. Your whole family is in our thoughts and prayers. Hugs to you both! ❤
Christine Braunseis
Friend
August 24, 2020
He was a great man who I cherished. He will be missed greatly
trisica devore
Friend
August 24, 2020
So sorry for your loss you and the family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Joan Steinhauer
Friend
August 24, 2020
Sorry for your loss keep you and your family in my prayers
Donna Underwood
Friend
August 24, 2020
Terry and shirley Huegen
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved