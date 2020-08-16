1/
Bennie Secor
SECOR- Bennie Faye Secor, 75, of Gillespie, entered Heaven on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Pastor Roy Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
AUG
18
Service
01:00 PM
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home
727 E Bethalto Blvd
Bethalto, IL 62010
(618) 377-4000
