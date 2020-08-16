Bennie Secor

SECOR- Bennie Faye Secor, 75, of Gillespie, entered Heaven on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social distancing the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Pastor Roy Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store