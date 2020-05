Or Copy this URL to Share

FORSYTH- On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, Benny Richard Forsyth, loving father of three, passed away at the age of 92 in Vancouver, WA. Due to the current worldwide pandemic, a memorial cannot be planned at this time.



