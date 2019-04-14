Home

Kassly Mortuary, Ltd.
9900 St. Clair Avenue
Fairview Heights, IL 62208
618-398-1122
Bernabe Barboza Jr. Obituary
Bernabe "Barney" Barboza Jr. Bernabe Barboza, Jr., age 72, of Fairmont City, IL, born on March 31, 1947 in St. Louis, MO, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his residence. Barney loved music. He played the guitar and saxophone for family, friends and professionally in St. Louis, MO and Fairmont City, IL, and played his guitar daily. He loved his church and his community. He was preceded in death his parents, Bernabe and Guadalupe Maria Barboza, Sr.; his brothers, Robert "Big Daddy" Barboza and Daniel "Calhoun" Barboza. Barney is survived by his wife, Patricia J. "Sally" Barboza, nee Pullen; his sons, Tony (Tara) Barboza of Wood River, IL and Jimmy (Amy) Barboza of Bethalto, IL; his grandsons, Devon Barboza and Alex Barboza; his sisters, Josephine (Earl) Drummond of Ava, MO and Mary Louise (Paul) Perez of San Antonia, TX. He is also survived by loving family and friends. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.kasslyfuneral.com. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL. Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Fairmont City, IL, with Fr. James Buerster officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019
