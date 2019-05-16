Bernard "Diek" E. Diekemper Bernard Diekemper, age 90, of Breese, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon. He was born June 13, 1928 in Carlyle, a son of the late Bernard H. and Ludena, nee List, Diekemper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Anthony Diekemper; granddaughter, Hannah Rhodes; siblings, Mary Litteken and her husband Dan and Leroy Diekemper; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward A. and Mary Eleanor, nee Voss, Huelsmann; and brother-in-law, Lavern "Boots" Maue. Surviving are his wife Catherine, nee Huelsmann, Diekemper of Breese, whom he married October 10, 1956 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Trenton; children, Marilyn (Steve) Lemons of Lenexa, KS, Arlene (Pat) Hyde of Bellevue, WA, Ed (Marie) Diekemper of New Baden, Dolly (Jay) Rhodes of St. Charles, MO, Andrew "Butch" (Samantha) Diekemper of Lenexa, KS, Denise "Dee-Dee" (Tom) Scagliarini of Shiloh, Marty Diekemper of Breese, and Tim (Stephanie) Diekemper of Smithton; grandchildren, Emily (Nick) Fragale, Beth Lemons, Paul Hyde, John Hyde, Sarah (Kyle) Wehrle, Matt Diekemper, Jacob (Bree) Rhodes, Katie Rhodes, Alex Diekemper, Nikki Diekemper, Dustin (Kathy) Dole, Jesse Tinker, Ashley Cline, Romeo Scagliarini, Adriana Scagliarini, Zachary Diekemper, and Aaron Diekemper; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Pat (Charles) Horman of Mascoutah, Wilma (John) Ruppel of Polk City, FL, Betty (Jim) Ruth of Breese, Helen (Alfred) Beckmann of Beckemeyer, Sr. Joetta Huelsmann PHJC of Donaldson, IN, and Gerald (Joyce) Huelsmann of Trenton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Diek was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1951 to 1953, was the former owner of Diekemper Auto-Marine in Trenton, retired from Scott Air Force Base as a Vehicle Maintenance Supervisor and later drove a charter bus for Vandalia Bus Lines. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and Men's Sodality, Breese American Legion Post 252 and was the Past Commander of the Trenton American Legion Post 778 and Clinton County Veterans, last charter member of the Beckemeyer Drill Team, 70 year member of the Breese Knights of Columbus Council 2869, former volunteer firefighter for Trenton Fire Department, former member of Mater Dei Fathers and Friends, School Board and Band Parents, and was very active in the Diocese of Belleville TEC Retreats. He enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Mater Dei Catholic High School or St. Augustine Catholic Church and will be received at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.mossfuneralhome.com Visitation: will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese. Funeral: Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Chuck Tuttle and Deacon Steve Lemons presiding. Interment will full military honors will follow in St. Dominic/St. Augustine Cemetery in Breese. Breese American Legion Post 252 will hold services at 7:00 p.m. and Breese Knights of Columbus will have prayers at 7:15 both Monday evening at the funeral home.



