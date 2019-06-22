Resources More Obituaries for Bernard Goedde Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bernard Goedde

Obituary Condolences Flowers Father Bernard Goedde Father Bernard Goedde of Posen, IL, was granted eternal rest at his residence in Posen, IL on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 8:39 P.M. He had attained the age of 73 years, 1 month and 17 days. Father Goedde was born on May 2, 1946 in St. Clair County, Illinois the son of Bernard and Wilda (Reeb) Goedde. Father Goedde was ordained June 3, 1972 by the Most Reverend Albert R. Zuroweste. He served as associate pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Columbia from 1972 to 1975 and then at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Herrin from 1975 to 1978. Father Goedde's first pastorate assignment was at the church at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wendelin in 1978, where he served for four years and then as temporary administrator in 1978 at the church at St. Stephen's Catholic Churcg in Flora, IL. In 1982 he went on to serve as pastor at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Cahokia, in 1991 he went to Damian's Catholic Church in Damiansville and in 1996 he went to St. James Catholic Church in Millstadt. Father Goedde was currently presiding over the parishes of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Todds Mill and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Posen since 2005. He was a member of the Cahokia Knights of Columbus where he was 4th Degree Knight. Left to mourn his passing is his cousin, Roy W. Reeb, Jr. of New Baden, IL; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two aunts. Principal celebrant of the funeral liturgy will be the Reverend Dan Friedman. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Posen, IL on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 A.M. Interment will follow in the Mt Carmel Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Should friends desire, mass offerings or memorial donations may be made to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church and will be accepted by the Campagna Funeral Home, who is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared at www.campagnafuneralhomes.com Service: Father Goedde's body will be received in the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Posen, IL at 3 P.M. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 accompanied by a prayer service which is open to the public, and will be followed by a wake until 8 P.M. The wake continues from 9 A.M. until 11 A.M. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the church.



