|
|
Bernard Maxfield Bernard E. Maxfield, 89, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 11:30 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon. He was born February 16, 1930 in Columbiaville, Michigan, a son of the late Rolfe and Nellie (Sanford) Maxfield. He married Barbara (Powell) Maxfield on September 16, 1950 in Columbiaville, Michigan and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2014. He had retired as a distribution center manager with the Nestle Corporation and worked as a realtor with Landmark Realty for several years following his retirement. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed watching the games. He also enjoyed years of golfing, traveling and spending time with family. He is survived by four children and their spouses, Bernard R. and Janice Maxfield of Granite City, Illinois, Jody and Kaye Maxfield of Troy, Illinois, Connie and Joseph O'Neill of Crestview, Florida, and Carla and Pete Diamond of Bethalto, Illinois; son-in-law, Gary Thomas of Mt. Olive, Illinois; eleven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and extended family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by daughters, Christine Thomas and Darla Maxfield and two brothers, Arnold and Norman Maxfield. Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11am - 1pm Service: Memorial service will follow visitation at 1pm at the funeral home with Reverend Mark Maynard officiating. Entombment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020