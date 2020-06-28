Bernard Poelker Bernard H. Poelker, 97, of Belleville, Illinois, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Dammert Geriatric Center, The Esquiline at The Shrine, in Belleville. Ben was born February 26, 1923 in New Baden, Illinois, where he grew up like his rural neighbors: poor, but unconcerned because the garden, hunting and odd jobs kept them fed. The first in his family to attend high school, Ben was his class valedictorian. Service in the U.S. Army, including 18 months in the South Pacific during World War II, earned him two battle stars. The bigger reward was the chance to earn an Architectural Engineering degree from Washington University in 1950. During his 35-year tenure with Fruin Colnon, Ben saw their scope of construction and engineering services change from a local to an international operation. He served as Vice President of Fruin Colnon Corporation and later, President and Chairman of the Board of Fruco Engineers, their design subsidiary. He was a registered professional engineer in seven states. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella, to whom he was married for 57 years. The spent five years in St. Louis before settling in Belleville, where they helped build a new Catholic parish, Our Lady Queen of Peace. Ben believed in supporting community. He was a board member of Call For Help in Edgemont, Illinois; past president and member of The Serra Club of St. Clair County; board member for the Hincke Residence Home for Retired Priests; active in Our Lady Queen of Peace parish as lector, in the RCIA program, on the School Board and Long Range Planning committees. Surviving are two daughters: Jane (Alan) Goepfert, Millstadt, Illinois; Therese (Mark) Toback, Soquel, California; four sons, David (Lillian) Poelker, Houston, Texas; Matthew (Kimberly) Poelker, Yorktown, Virginia; John (Alanna) Poelker of Andover, Massachusetts; and Stephen (Donna) Poelker of Oakville, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Memorials can be made for masses or to Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, Belleville, Illinois or to a favorite charity of your choice. Service: Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and a funeral mass will be private. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, are handling the arrangements, and a full obituary is available at RennerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 28, 2020.