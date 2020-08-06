1/1
Bernard Schwarz
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Bernard Schwarz Bernard "Whitey" R. Schwarz, 97, of O'Fallon, IL passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. Whitey was born January 25, 1923 in Detroit, MI. He began his working life at Independent Engineering, working there through all the various company changes, until the time Magna-Fab closed. He then worked at Packet Dairy. Whitey was a veteran of World War II where he was part of the U.S. Army Air Corps with a rank of Technical Sergeant. He was a member of the Last Man's Club of WWII. He was very active in the American Legion and held many offices in the local Post 137, district and state organizations and 40/8. He and his wife, Rose, devoted much of their time to these organizations and enjoyed traveling to conventions and meetings throughout the state and country. He was a retired Teamster in the 22nd District. Whitey attended O'Fallon United Church of Christ. He spent many hours helping on family farms. Whitey enjoyed gardening and playing cards. Whitey and Rose cared for several youngsters including Craig, Jeff, Linda, and Kevin Schmidt. Whitey was preceded in death by his parents, Michael A. and Dorothy (nee Rosenow) Schwarz; wife, Rose Schwarz nee Prochazka; brothers, Floyd Schwarz, Elmo Schwarz, Howard Schwarz, Art Schwarz, and Gerald Schwarz; sisters-in-law, Irene Schwarz, Barbara Schwarz, Eleanor Schwarz, and Gladys Schwarz; and brother-in-law, Joel McCrory. He is survived by his siblings, Lois (Donald) Schmidt of O'Fallon, IL, Kenneth Schwarz of Lebanon, IL, Lloyd (Sue) Schwarz of Washington, IL, Doris (Jim) Hansen of Dubuque, IA, and Muriel McCrory of Pensacola, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post #137, 109 N. Penn St., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, masks required, and social distancing. Limit of 50 persons at any one time during the visitation, funeral service, and interment. Please be respectful of time and do not linger so others may pay their respects to the family. Visitation: Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Schildknecht Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Martha Thierheimer officiating. Interment will be held following the funeral service at O'Fallon City Cemetery in O'Fallon, IL.


Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
