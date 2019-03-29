Bernard H. "Ben" Venhaus Bernard Venhaus, Jr., 90, of Aviston, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese. He was born August 12, 1928 in Aviston, the son of Bernard H. and Catherine, nee Dall, Venhaus, Sr. He married Rosemary Schumacher November 27, 1951 in St. Rose and she survives in Aviston. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children, Linda (Larry) Baer of Divernon, Michael (Marilyn) Venhaus of Albers, Phil (Monica) Venhaus of Breese, Bob (Joannie) Venhaus of Aviston, and Brian (Lynn) Venhaus of Ridgecrest, CA; 13 grandchildren, Chad (Ann) Venhaus, Bill Venhaus, Nicole (Bo) Gum, Ryan (Anna) Venhaus, Randy (Stephanie) Venhaus, Adam (Jamie) Baer, Aaron (Lacey) Venhaus, Allison (Sebastian) Kaiser, Bradley (special friend, Maddie) Venhaus, Justin (Alex) Venhaus, Courtney Venhaus, Lauren Venhaus, & Braeden Venhaus; and 13 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Venhaus; his siblings and their spouses, Edwin H. Venhaus, Elmer & Marie Venhaus, Elvera & Lawrence Tonnies, Esther & Orville Kues, Ludwig Venhaus, Lawrence & Blanche Venhaus, Marcella Venhaus, Frieda & Joseph Kohlbrecher, Florence & Cletus Holtgrave, and Alma "Sis" & Edmund Rohling. Mr. Venhaus was a dairy farmer for over 41 years. He was a member of St. Francis Parish in Aviston. In his early years Ben was a member of the Bib Club, played on the county league baseball team, and enjoyed going to Saturday night dances. Ben enjoyed hunting, bowling, playing cards, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and playing golf in his retirement years. Memorials may be made to St. Francis Parish and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com Service: A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Rev. Dan Friedman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Aviston. Visitation: Friends may call Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and again on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston. There will be a prayer service at 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



