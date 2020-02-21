|
Bernice Gaskill Bernice F. Becker Gaskill, nee Schneider, 97, of Belleville, IL, born November 20, 1922, in Freeburg, IL, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her residence in Belleville, IL. Bernice worked at St. Paul's Home for the Aged in the activities department for 19 years before her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She belonged to the Perpetual Help Society and the Ladies Quilting Group at church. She was also a member of the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary. Bernice "Grannie Bean" always gave of her time, talent, and treasure. She was creative, crafty, kind, and generous. The time she spent with others was sure to make a positive impact on their lives. Bernice's faith and daily prayer was a constant. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Wilbert Becker, who died on November 29, 1988; her second husband, Robert J. Gaskill, who died on December 22, 2000; a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Becker; her parents, Otto and Anna, nee Weik, Schneider; a brother, Leroy Schneider; and a stepson Robert Gaskill, Jr. Surviving are three daughters, Bonnie (Wayne) Guttersohn of Mascoutah, IL, Donna (Dale) Zink of Belleville, IL, and Jean Rodriguez of Chicago, IL; a sister, Sr. Helene Schneider OSF of St. Francis Convent, Springfield, IL; seven grandchildren, Debra (Doug) Wolf, Dee (Derek) Haar, Daniel Zink, Jen (Jay) Laue, Zack (Emily) Rodriguez, Anna (Steve) Honn, and Nathan Baumann; 12 great grandchildren; Danielle and Drew Wolf, Kalyn and Matthew Haar, Austin and Dylan Zink, Audrey Feig, Jack, Cole, and Ellery Laue, and Andrew and Seth Honn; a son-in-law, Rick Rodriguez; and a host of extended family and friends. Memorials may be made to the Cathedral School Endowment Fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:15 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Peter's Cathedral Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. John Myler officiating. Burial will be at the Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020