Bernice Heilmann Bernice I. Heilmann, age 83, of Mascoutah, passed away on May 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Heilmann on Dec. 31, 1997. Survivors include siblings Virgil, Orville, Clarenc Dumstorff and Eileen Cooper. A niece Kathy J. (Matt) Stallons and a special thank you to nephew David Dumstorff Bernice was preceded in death by siblings Dennis and Richard Dumstorff, Geniveve Jung, Dorothy Davis and Florence Dumstorff Visitation: Will be from 10-11 am, Thursday, May 30, at Lake View Memorial Gardens, 5000 N. Illinois Ave., Fairview Heights 62208. A funeral service will be held at 11 am. Private cremation will follow and inurnment of cremated remains will take place at a later date at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 29, 2019