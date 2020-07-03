Bernice Stevenson Bernice Marie Stevenson, 77, of Collinsville, IL, born July 6, 1942 in East St. Louis, IL to the late Thomas and Ida (nee Kramer) Pritchett, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Belleville, IL. Bernice loved fishing, recycling and riding her bicycle but her life's passion was finding her son after being separated from age 4 until two years ago. In addition to her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Stevenson; brothers, Donald Pritchett; Thomas Pritchett; Charles Wayne Pritchett; Leonel Wayne Pritchett; Melvin Henry Pritchett; sisters, Anna L. Anderson; Marie Pritchett; and Sandra Sue Pritchett. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving son, Freddie Lee French; brothers, Charles Pritchett; Robert Pritchett; sister, Pearl "Jeannie" Hayes; 5 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces; nephews; great nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; friends and extended family. Memorial contributions in Bernice's honor may be made to the family at Herr Funeral Home, 501 W. Main St. Collinsville, IL 62234. Services: A memorial gathering will be held between 2 and 4 pm Friday, July 3, 2020 at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. A memorial service will immediately follow the gathering at 4:00 pm with Pastor Ron Habermehl officiating.