Bernice Vales Bernice Jackson Keel Vales, 72 of East Saint Louis, IL, passed peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Bernice was a prominent retired East Saint Louis, IL Educator, Community Activist, Founder of New Day Social Club, and long-time member of Mt Olive Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memories, one son James Keel, one brother Eddie Lee (Pearlie) Jackson Sr . Four grand-children, Markesa , Tanilia, Raishona and Pasha Keel, and two great-grandchildren Joseph and Carter Keel. One niece Emeka (Demarius) Hicks and one nephew Eddie Lee (Shantell) Jackson Jr, two special sisters, Arlene Yates and Charlotte Thomas-Reed, and a life partner Samuel Smith, God-daughter Wonder Travis and a host of other relatives and friends. Service: The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 10am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church. The funeral will start at 11am. The interment will be at 1pm at Sunset Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Professional services by Nash.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020
