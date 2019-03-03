|
Bernice Kye Walton Bernice Walton was born on April 21, 1933 in Macon, Mississippi. She graduated from high school in Columbus, Mississippi in 1951. She moved to E. St. Louis in 1953. She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma Kye, and her siblings Queen, Katie, Jim, David, Ray, and Langus Kye. She has seven kids, four boys Prentis, Jimmie, Albert, and Kevin. Along with three girls, Forestine, Yolanda, and Joyce. She has a host of grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. If anyone has any questions for the family please call Joyce 618-398-6493. Services: Will be held Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 512 South 5th St., Brooklyn, IL 62059. Visitation: Will be held from 10-12, Funeral Service will start at 12 and burial preceding The funeral. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Serenity Memorial Chapel.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019