|
|
Bernice Willaredt Bernice Willaredt, 99, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1920, in Pamona, IL, the daughter of the late John and Edith (Hancock) Penrod. She married William Willaredt on December 6, 1941, in Granite City, and he preceded her in death on March 8, 1986. Survivors include a son: William Willaredt of Granite City, three grandchildren: Marla Hale of Ridge, Tennessee, Dixie and David Black of Oblong, IL, Marc Willaredt of Clarksville, Tennessee; ten great grandchildren, one great great grandson, a sister: Glenda Scarsdale of Las Vegas, Nevada, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. A homemaker, Alta was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Granite City. In addition to her parents and her husband, a daughter: Donna Price, two sisters: Burnell Langley, Georgia Provence, and a brother: John Penrod. Memorials are suggested to St. John's United Church of Christ and will be accepted at the funeral home. Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be from 9am - 10am on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Funeral: will follow visitation at 10am at the funeral home with Pastor Karla Frost will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas Saksa Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 23, 2019