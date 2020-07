Or Copy this URL to Share

STEVENSON- Bernie M. Stevenson, 79, of Collinsville, IL passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Belleville, IL. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 2 until 4 pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Memorial Service to follow.



