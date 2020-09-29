Berniece Hahn Berniece B. Hahn, 96, of Red Bud, Illinois, passed away at 10:40 am, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Red Bud Regional Care, Red Bud, Illinois. She was born to the late Roger and Barbara (nee Brown) Smith on March 15, 1924 in Modoc, Illinois. Berniece married Leo J. Deterding on August 8, 1942 in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; he preceded her in death on January 7, 1964. Berniece then married Jess Hahn on September 9, 1965 in Metropolis, Illinois; he preceded her in death on March 7, 1983. She had worked at Singer in Red Bud for 15 years. She was member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Red Bud, Illinois and American Legion Auxiliary in Prairie du Rocher, Red Bud Regional Auxiliary. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, beading and playing bingo at Garden Place. Survivors include1 Son: Leo (Marcella) Deterding Red Bud, IL; 4 Step Daughters: Donna (Roland) Falkenhain Gladstone, MO, Joyce (Dennis) Kruse Columbia, IL, Deb (Charlie) Hartman Red Bud, IL, Diane (Larry) Gielow Red Bud, IL; 3 Grandchildren: Joe (Pam) Deterding, Dawn Gaskill, Derek (Sonya) Deterding; 7 Great Grandchildren: Aaron (Lydia) Deterding, Alex Deterding, Ashley (Matt) Mueller, Logan Gaskill, Landon Gaskill, Connar Deterding, and Cole Deterding; Several Sisters-in-law, Step Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends Preceded in death by: Parents, both Husbands, 2 Sisters Marie Fernquist and Mildred Brewer, Half- Brother Robert Reed, Special Friend Waldo "Boss" Godier and 1 Step-Daughter- Charlene Killy Memorials contribution can made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and are being accepted at Funeral Home. Service: A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic, Red Bud, Illinois with Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher, Illinois. Pechacek Funeral Home



