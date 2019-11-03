|
|
|
BRANHAM - Bertella "Bert" Branham, 79 of Highland, IL, passed away October 31, 2019 at her residence. Visitations will be 4-6pm Sunday, November 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and again from 10-11am Monday, November 04, 2019, at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11am Monday November 04, 2019 at the church. Entombment at Lake View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements handle by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019