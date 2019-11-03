Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
1501 Ninth
Highland, IL 62249-0187
(618) 654-2133
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertella Branham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertella Branham

Send Flowers
Bertella Branham Obituary
BRANHAM - Bertella "Bert" Branham, 79 of Highland, IL, passed away October 31, 2019 at her residence. Visitations will be 4-6pm Sunday, November 03, 2019, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and again from 10-11am Monday, November 04, 2019, at Highland Southern Baptist Church in Highland, IL. Funeral Service will be at 11am Monday November 04, 2019 at the church. Entombment at Lake View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements handle by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -