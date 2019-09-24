|
Bertha "Benny" Bryan Bertha Benadine 'Benny' Bryan, nee Cashen, 95, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, November 15, 1923, in Marissa, IL, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Dammert Center at Our Lady of the Snows Shrine in Belleville, IL. Benny was raised in Granite City. Graduated from Community High School then enlisted in the U.S Training Program for registered nurses at St. Louis City Hospital graduating in 1947. Then she met her future husband Ted. Ted and Benny married in June 1949. She continued to work as a psychiatric nurse. Then moved with her husband while he was on active duty, moving back to the Metro East in 1954. She enjoyed working with the Red Cross Blood Bank, nurse recruitment program and the Brownie Girl Scout Program. Benny enjoyed supporting numerous charity programs, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Zoo Parents. She is a member of the St. Louis University Du Bourg Society, Washington University Eliot Society and with her husband establishing a named professorship in Environmental Medicine. She was a past president of the Women's Auxiliary of the St. Clair Medical Society. She and her husband traveled extensively and boated for years on the Mississippi River. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore 'Ted' Bryan; parents, Ben and Josie, nee Thurman, Cashen; brother and sister-in-law, Robert (Christine) Cashen. Surviving are her nephews, Tim, Terry, David, John and Bill; nieces, Jennifer, Natalie and Amelia. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society. Services: By Benny's request, private interment was held at Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens in Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 24, 2019