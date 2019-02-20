Bertha "Bert" (Myers) Stanford Bertha Stanford, 93, of Belleville, Illinois, formerly of Cahokia, Illinois, born May 22, 1921 in Crystal City, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at her residence at the Esquiline Apartment Community at Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville, Illinois. Mrs. Stanford was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, IL, however recently had been attending Mass at Our Lady of Snows. She was a former quilter with the ladies at Holy Family. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Stanford; her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth, nee Wienberry, Myers; a brother, Gilbert Myers; and three sisters, Hilda Kennedy, Leona Clonts, and Mary Ella Myers. Surviving are her children, David (Linda) Stanford of Osage Beach, MO, Mary (Jeff) Janz of Waukesha, WI, and Cherie (Matt) Klosterman of Belleville, IL; 12 grandchildren, Julie, Jonah, and Elzabeth Stanford, Joseph (Caitlyn Pilgrim), Julianne, Jessica, and Jack Janz, Sam (Megan), Nathan (Callie) and Matthew (Anne Britton) Klosterman, Becky Renno, and Leah (Dana) Johnson; seven great grandchildren; a nephew, Mark (Donna) Clonts of Festus, MO; and many friends and "Breakfast Buddies" at her apartment community. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. Visitation: A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the chapel at the Esquiline Apartment Community at Our Lady of the Snows. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will follow at 11:15 a.m. at the chapel, with Father Joe Ferraioli officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.



