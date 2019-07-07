|
Bertha I. Robertson Bertha I. Robertson, age 81, of Belleville, Illinois passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019. Bertha was born August 2, 1937 in Chester, Illinois to Helen (nee Dorway) Bracken and Robert Bracken. Bertha is survived by her children Robert W. (Connie) Robertson, Peggy (Todd) Croissant, Cathy (Ken) Allen and Helen (Kraig) Monroe. She was a retired nurse from Prudential Insurance Company. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, and husband Robert W. Robertson Sr., a grandson Robby and two brothers Bobby and Eddie. Visitation: is from 10 am-12 pm, Monday, July 8, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N Illinois Ave, Fairview Heights. Funeral: service will be at 12 pm, and interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 7, 2019