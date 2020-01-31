|
Bertha H. Jehling Bertha Henrietta Jehling, 93 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. She was born April 9, 1926, in Columbia, IL, daughter of the late George F. and Adele P., nee Klessen, Eckert. She was married to the late Eugene J. Jehling. He had passed away March 2, 1999. Bertha was retired from the Jefferson Barracks V.A. Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. She had been a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, and American Legion Aux., Post 581, Columbia, IL. Surviving are her grandchild, Jesse (Sarah) Jehling of Columbia, IL; two brothers, George (Betty) Eckert of Columbia, IL, and Philip (Sarah) Eckert of O'Fallon, IL; daughter-in-law, Angela Jehling of Columbia, IL, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kurt L. Jehling; two sisters, Edna (Bob) Nolte, and Ann (Raymond) Bickel; brother, John J. (Aleda) Eckert, and brother-in-law, Lester (Mildred) Jehling. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square, Creve Coeur, MO, 63132 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: Private graveside services to be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020