Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
218 South Metter Ave
Columbia, IL 62236
(618) 281-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Jehling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Jehling

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha Jehling Obituary
Bertha H. Jehling Bertha Henrietta Jehling, 93 years, of Columbia, IL, passed away on January 29, 2020 at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo, IL. She was born April 9, 1926, in Columbia, IL, daughter of the late George F. and Adele P., nee Klessen, Eckert. She was married to the late Eugene J. Jehling. He had passed away March 2, 1999. Bertha was retired from the Jefferson Barracks V.A. Medical Center, St. Louis, MO. She had been a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, and American Legion Aux., Post 581, Columbia, IL. Surviving are her grandchild, Jesse (Sarah) Jehling of Columbia, IL; two brothers, George (Betty) Eckert of Columbia, IL, and Philip (Sarah) Eckert of O'Fallon, IL; daughter-in-law, Angela Jehling of Columbia, IL, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kurt L. Jehling; two sisters, Edna (Bob) Nolte, and Ann (Raymond) Bickel; brother, John J. (Aleda) Eckert, and brother-in-law, Lester (Mildred) Jehling. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square, Creve Coeur, MO, 63132 . For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, IL, handled arrangements. Service: Private graveside services to be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Leesman Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawlor Funeral Home - Columbia
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -