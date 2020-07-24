Bertha Jones Bertha Ellen Jones (nee Craft), 82, of Naples, FL, formerly of Granite City, IL from 1958 - 2005, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Naples, FL. Bertha was born on April 28, 1938, in Anna, IL, as the fourth of 12 children to the late Roscoe D. and Florence J. (nee Adams) Craft. In 1958 she relocated to Granite City, where she wed Elmer Jones on November 21, 1959. They were blessed with two children during their 53 year marriage. She began her career with Granite City Steel as a keypunch operator and continued working for more than twenty years retiring as an Administrative Assistant. She was a long-standing member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Granite City and kept her faith close to her heart until her death. Bertha excelled at everything she tried and was always up for a new experience - ballroom dancing, sculpture and tai chi to name a few. She loved to travel, visiting all over Asia, Europe, the Middle East and family trips to Mexico. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her immediate family, siblings and friends. She will be remembered for her bright smile, sparkling eyes and the love she exuded to all who knew her. She is survived and will be missed by her daughter, Julie (nee Jones) Pearson and her husband, Thomas Pearson of FL; grandsons John Pearson and Mark Pearson of FL; sisters, Doris Yoder, Joyce Craft, Betty Martell, Magi Cunningham, Nita Griffin, Ruth Bruch; brothers, Tom Craft, Steve Craft; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her late husband Elmer Jones, and their son, Bradford Jones; brothers, David Craft, Ross Craft and Mark Craft. Services are to be held privately and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bertha may be made to Avow Hospice by visiting www.avowcares.org/donate-now/
. Donations may also be made to Moffitt Cancer Research via www.give.moffitt.org
and clicking Donate.