Bertha Lindemann Bertha Christine Lindemann, 98, of San Diego, CA, born March 8, 1921 in Galveston, Texas, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home in San Diego, California with her family by her side. Mrs. Lindemann married Henry F. Lindemann on February 9, 1941 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Farmington, Missouri. Mrs. Lindemann was a long time resident of Belleville, Illinois until she moved to Chesterfield, Missouri in 2011. In 2017 she joined her family in San Diego, California. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in law, aunt, friend and proud grandmother and great-grandmother. Mrs. Lindemann was an active member of Zion Lutheran and Bethany Lutheran churches in Belleville. She was an avid and accomplished quilter and quilted over forty beautiful quilts for her family. Mrs. Lindemann was an animal advocate and artist. She enjoyed her vocation as a licensed practical nurse and provided loving care to her patients in several Belleville, Illinois nursing facilities. Mrs. Lindemann is preceded in death by her parents Herman and Bertha, nee Arnheiter, Bonge, her husband of 59 years Henry F. Lindemann, a daughter Eloise (Michael) Schultz, 4 brothers; William, Edward and Henry Bonge, and Charles Brenner and one beloved kitty, Callie. Surviving are her 2 sons David (Sharon) Lindemann of Kingwood, Texas; Eric (Sheryl) Lindemann of Riverside, California; her daughter Patricia (David) Hawkins of San Diego, California, nine grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and she is further survived by beloved kitty, Ceecee. Memorials may be made to best-friends animal rescue https//bestfriends.org/ or the Humane Society. Visitation: Visitation will be Monday, January 20th, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois. Service: Funeral Monday, January 20th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Lake View Funeral Home, Fairview Heights, Illinois.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020