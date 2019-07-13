Home

Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
(618) 965-3312
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
View Map
Bertha Russell


1942 - 2019
Bertha Russell Obituary
Bertha Russell Bertha R. Russell, 77, of Sparta, passed away at 10:25 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Memorial Hospital in Chester. Bertha was born on May 4, 1942, in Sparta, the daughter of Jacob A. and Puley Elizabeth (Pierce) Appel. She was a retired inspector from Sparta Light Metals, and was of the Baptist Faith. Bertha was also a member of the Metro East Social Singles, and the Sparta Senior Citizens Bowling League. Bertha is survived by her 3 daughters; Laura (Tony) Maynard, of Marissa, Jennifer (fiancé Dennis) Hecht, of Chester, Sally (Aaron) Hargan, of Carbondale, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers; Lloyd (Ina) Appel, of Sparta, Bob (Linda) Appel, of Steeleville, 2 sisters; Madeline (Art) Bergfeld, of Sparta, Evelyn Richmond, of Cutler, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 brothers. Service: Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville, with Rev. Dr. Mike Fogerson officiating, burial will follow at the Caledonia Cemetery, Sparta. Visitation will be held on Sunday evening at the funeral home where friends may call from 5 to 8 PM, and then on Monday from 9 to 11 AM. Memorials may be made to a Love Fund for the Family. To sign the guestbook online please visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net. Wilson's Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 13, 2019
